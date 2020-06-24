New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2008 between the then UPA-led Central government and China.

Goa Chronicle editor-in-chief Savio Rodrigues filed the petition against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and some others on the MOU signed.

Also Read | 33 Deaths and 2865 New COVID-19 cases Reported in Tamil Nadu Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Speaking to ANI, Rodrigues said that the nation wants to know what were the contents of the MOU signed by the Congress and the China.

"The details are very crucial. It is a national security issue and the truth must be told. We had put out that question to Rahul Gandhi in an editorial that I had written as well as on a TV channel but he has given no answer to the people of India," Rodrigues said.

Also Read | Sub-Standard Ventilators Bought by Govt From Indian Start-Up For COVID-19 Treatment? PIB Fact Check Refutes Report.

"Therefore, we have approached the Supreme Court of India with a petition. We are demanding an NIA probe into the China-Congress MoU. It must be made public. There is no other choice available to Congress but to tell the truth about its relationship with China," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)