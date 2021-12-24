New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the High Courts across India to adopt a uniform judicial code.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said such step will contribute to access to justice for the citizenry.

"Direct all the High Courts to take appropriate steps to adopt uniform procedure for case registration, use common judicial terms, phrases and abbreviations and make the court fee uniform," the plea stated.

Alternatively, direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report in consultation with the High Courts in order to make judicial terms, phrases, abbreviations, case registration and court fee uniform, it added.

The petition submitted that the terminology used by different High Courts for different types of cases are not uniform and this non-uniformity causes inconvenience not just to the general public but, in many cases, to the advocates and the authorities as well.

"All the 25 High Courts across the country have different usage of the phrases when it comes to identifying different cases," said the plea. (ANI)

