President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said "Ayushman Bharat cards have helped the poor in their treatment". "Availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was also a great move". "More than 80 thousand health and wellness centers and crores of Ayushman Bharat cards have helped the poor in their treatment", said President Kovind.

Ayushman Bharat card benefitted the poor. Availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was also a great move: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/6VOpxiVGA1 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

