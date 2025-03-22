New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) notified the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme on February 24, 2021, to boost domestic manufacturing of telecom and networking products in India with an outlay of Rs 12,195 crore, according to release.

The release further stated that "As of January 31, beneficiaries have invested Rs 4,081 crore, generating total sales of Rs 78,672 crore, which includes export sales worth Rs 14,963 core. Additionally, it has generated employment for 26,351 individuals."

The scheme guidelines have been revised to boost domestic manufacturing and flexibility. To encourage design-led production, a 1% additional incentive has been introduced for products designed, developed, and manufactured in India.

The amendments also expand the approved product list by including 11 new items based on industry needs. Companies now have the flexibility to add one or more products from this list at any point during the scheme's tenure and can opt to file incentive claims quarterly.

The PLI scheme covers 33 telecom and networking products, against which companies can claim incentives, as mentioned in the release.

This information was given by Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications And Rural Development, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on March 20. (ANI)

