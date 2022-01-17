New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Expressing grief at the death of legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his demise is an irreparable loss to the world of art.

He brought Indian dance a special recognition in the world, Modi said in a tweet condoling his death.

Also Read | Harak Singh Rawat Expelled From BJP; Removed From Cabinet Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022, Say Sources.

Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.

Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Deliver ‘State of the World’ Special Address at WEF’s Davos Agenda Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)