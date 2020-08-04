New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of eminent theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India.

Alkazi died this afternoon following a heart attack. He was 94.

Alkazi produced plays such as Girish Karnad's "Tughlaq" and Dharamvir Bharati's "Andha Yug".

"His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy ... Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India," the prime minister tweeted.

"Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Modi said.

