New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Dr Srikumar Banerjee.

"Dr Srikumar Banerjee will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to Indian science, especially in the areas of atomic energy and metallurgy. He was also an outstanding mentor and institution builder. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Banerjee passed away on Sunday due to a heart attack at his Mumbai residence. He also contracted COVID and recovered last month, according to sources.

Banerjee had retired as the secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy in 2012. Prior to the Atomic Energy Commission, he served as the director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Alumni of IIT Kharagpur, Banerjee had received the Padma Shri in 2005 and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in 1989 for his exceptional service in the field of science. (ANI)

