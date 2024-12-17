New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of environmentalist and Padma Awardee Tulsi Gowda, saying her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt Tulsi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Awardee. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment. She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Gowda an environmentalist from Karnataka planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades. She was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2021.

Gowda belongs to the Halakki Tribal in Karnataka and is also known as the 'Encyclopedia of Forest' due to her vast knowledge of diverse species of plants and herbs. (ANI)

