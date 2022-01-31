New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least six people reportedly died and several others were injured when an electric bus lost control in Kanpur and ran over bystanders.

Also Read | Micromax In Note 2 Now Available for Online Sale, Check Offers Here.

"Very sad to learn about the road accident in Babupurwa area of ??Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident," he said.

Also Read | Budget Session 2022: Plenty of Opportunities for India in Today’s World Scenario, Says PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)