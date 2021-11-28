New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the NCC Day on Sunday, saying the organisation offers a great experience to the youngsters of the country to realise their true potential and contribute to nation building.

"A few days back, during the 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' in Jhansi, I was honoured to register as the first member of the NCC Alumni Association. The formation of an Alumni Association is a commendable effort to bring together all those who have been associated with NCC," he said in a tweet.

Modi also posted the speech he had delivered at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in January on Twitter.

