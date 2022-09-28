New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri after FIFA released a three-episode series on the player's life and career, and said this will boost the sport's popularity in India.

World football governing body FIFA has released the series on the life and career of Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says It Is Sacrosanct Duty of Husband To Provide Financial Support to Wife and Minor Children.

"Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football's popularity in India," Modi tweeted.

FIFA announced that the three episodes are available on FIFA+, its streaming platform.

Also Read | WBSSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee's Judicial Custody Extended Till October 31.

"You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now," the FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)