New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived the civilisational values and cultural ethos to build the edifice of a new Bharat and in this path he has awakened the world to the country's inner self, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Shah said this after releasing a book "A Promised Nation Hon'ble Shri Narendra Modi- the Maker of New India" written on the life and works of Modi in Braille script.

"PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in the last 10 years has revived our civilisational values and cultural ethos to build the edifice of a new Bharat. In this path, Modi Ji has awakened the world to Bharat's inner self.

"Today launched the book 'A Promised Nation Hon'ble Shri Narendra Modi- the Maker of New India' written on the life and works of Modi Ji in Braille script. The book will help people with visual impairment to know about the life journey of Modi Ji and the transformation he has ushered in. I extend my best wishes to VRL Logistics LTD, publisher of the book," Shah wrote on X.

