New Delhi, January 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens of the country to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the prestigious 'Padma' Awards.

PM Modi was addressing the 97th Edition and the first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of 2023. Modi underlined that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society. Mann Ki Baat 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Address First Monthly Radio Programme of The Year Today.

"Various people from tribal areas - painters, musicians, farmers, artisans - have been conferred the Padma awards. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories. Many dignitaries who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received these awards," PM Modi said during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

"The tribal life is different from city life, it has the challenges of its own. Despite all this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions," he said.

Modi further added that many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us and the fact that now the world would know them. People working with Siddi, Jarwa and Onge tribes have also been awarded this time," PM Modi pointed out. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to Address Last Edition of His Monthly Radio Programme in 2022 Today.

"This time among Padma awardees are those people who have expertise in spreading melody of our traditional musical instruments like Santoor, Bamhum, Dwitara. Ghulam Mohd Zaz, Moa Su-Pong, Ri-Singhbor Kurka-Long, Muni-Venkatappa and Mangal Kanti Rai are being discussed all around," he said. He also underlined the efforts of the North east people who are continuously thriving to preserve their culture and have been awarded with the Padma awards.

Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given, every year on the Republic Day, in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. Earlier, on December 25, 2022, PM Modi addressed the 96th episode of Mann Ki Baat. In his last Mann Ki Baat of 2022, PM Modi said the country had become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2022.

"The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy, and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the USD 400 billion mark in exports," he said.

