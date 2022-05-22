New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Siddharthnagar, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," tweeted Prime Minister's Office today.

As many as eight people were killed after a jeep carrying 11 people rammed into a stationary truck on NH-28 in Siddharthnagar district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his deep condolences on the loss of lives in the road accident. He has given instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident. (ANI)

