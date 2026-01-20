PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters as Nitin Nabin set to take charge as new party chief

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the BJP headquarters, as BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is set to take charge as the BJP national president.

PM Modi was received by BJP national working president Nitin Nabin and Union Minister and outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the headquarters to attend the event.

The BJP headquarters in the national capital bore a celebratory look ahead of Nitin Nabin's assuming charge.

The BJP's National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold.

The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll.

As scheduled, the nomination process took place today, January 19, 2026, between 2 PM and 4 PM. A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Laxman also announced that Nitin Nabin has been proposed for the post of BJP National President after 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in his favour. (ANI)

