New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Parliament Annexe Building for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. During the meeting, he will be felicitated for the India-United States trade deal.

This comes after Trump said that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal," with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived for the meeting.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will also attend and be formally welcomed at the meeting.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav, along with BJP leaders CR Patil and Giriraj Singh, also arrived for the meeting. AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP M Thambi Durai and BJP MP Ashok Chavan were also present.

Today, both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. On Monday, the House witnessed a heated exchange between the NDA and the INDIA bloc MPs during Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, during which he cited an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane on border tensions with China. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he violated the House's rules.

In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks and, on Monday, delivered an emotional address, placing his artificial limbs on the bench.

The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.

Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed repeated interruptions and was later adjourned for the day following a prolonged stalemate over LoP Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter pertaining to the standoff with China during border tensions in 2020 while referring to a report citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The House, which began discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, was adjourned till 3 pm, 4 pm and later for the day.

Speaker Om Birla ruled that Rahul Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book and article. When the House met at 3 pm, the Speaker urged the Leader of the Opposition to proceed with his speech without mentioning his intended reference. He said that the House works according to the rules. (ANI)

