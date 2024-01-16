PM Modi's road show in Ernakulam during his two-day visit to Kerala (Photo/ANI)

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow from the Maharaja College ground to the government guest house in Kerala.

Thousands of people, including avid BJP supporters with flowers, garlands, and party flags, lined both sides of the 1.3 km roadshow.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived in Kerala where he received a warm welcome from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at Kochi airport.

Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on Wednesday morning.

During his visit to Kerala, PM Modi will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore viz the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, the Prime Minister office stated.

These major infrastructure projects are in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector, and build capacity and self-sufficiency in it.

According to the release, the New Dry Dock, built at a cost of about Rs 1,800 crore at the existing premises of CSL, Kochi, is a flagship project reflecting New India's engineering prowess.

"This one-of-a-kind 310-meter-long stepped dry dock, with a width of 75/60 meters, depth of 13 meters and a draught of up to 9.5 metres, is one of the largest marine infrastructures in the region. The New Dry Dock project features heavy ground loading which will position India with advanced capabilities to handle strategic assets like future aircraft carriers up to 70,000T displacement as also large commercial vessels, thus eliminating India's dependency on foreign nations for emergency national requirements," it added.

With the commissioning of these 3 projects, the nation's shipbuilding and repair capacities as well as the growth of energy infrastructure including ancillary industries will get a boost. The projects will also boost EXIM Trade, reduce logistics costs, drive economic growth, build self-reliance and create numerous domestic and international business opportunities.

This is the second visit of PM to Kerala in just a span of two weeks.

Earlier today, arrived in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers at the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. A place that holds important significance in Ramayana. (ANI)

