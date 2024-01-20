Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday. On his arrival the Prime Minister was greeted by a huge crowd that had gathered along his route. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd, waving to them from his vehicle.

The Prime Minister will visit the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple where he will offer prayers.

Srirangam Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Sri Ranganathar. It is one of the most important temples for worshipping Lord Vishnu. Srirangam Temple is India's largest temple compound and one of the world's greatest religious complexes. The Ranganathaswamy Temple is believed to be constructed during the Vijayanagara period (1336-1565).

The abode of a deity often described as Nam Perumal and Azahagiya Manavaalan, Tamil for "our god" and "beautiful groom", the magnificent Ranganathaswamy Temple is home to Lord Ranganatha, a form of Lord Vishnu in a reclining pose.

The Priests of the Temple greeted the Prime Minister in a special way with welcome slogans written on the road in Sanskrit announcing his arrival.

Meanwhile, the Chief Priest of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Sundar Bhattar, conveyed his immense joy on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the temple.

Expressing happiness on the PM's visit, Bhattar said, "All devotees of India are very happy that our PM is visiting Srirangam. Lord Ranganatha is also happy about the PM's visit. Our PM cares for everyone's welfare so is Ranganatha, so it's a blessed occasion for Srirangam."

He further asserted that it was the first time a Prime Minister was visiting the temple.

"Before this, no Prime Minister has come to Srirangam, this is the first time a PM is visiting here. We all are very proud of his visit. I cannot express my happiness in words," Bhattar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit various significant temples in Tamil Nadu on January 20-21.

Prime Minister will also listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will reach Rameswaram at around 2 pm and perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Continuing the practice being observed during the Prime Minister's visit to multiple temples in the last few days, wherein he attends Ramayana chanting in various languages (such as Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu), in this temple, he will attend a programme - 'Shri Ramayana Paryana'. (ANI)

