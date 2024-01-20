Banda, January 20: A man in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, has been accused of pronouncing instant triple talaq on his wife following a dowry dispute. The woman alleges that her husband demanded a Scorpio car as dowry, which was not fulfilled.

Aaj Tak reported that the woman, who married in 2015 following Muslim customs, stated in her complaint that her father had provided a dowry of Rs 15 lakh at the time of their wedding. However, she claims that her husband and his family, including five brothers-in-law, continued to demand additional dowry since the wedding. Triple Talaq Incident In UP: Groom Divorces Bride Two Hours After Nikah Over Not Getting Car in Dowry in Agra.

She alleges that she faced physical and mental abuse, threats of a second marriage, and was even thrown out of her home in July last year when the demands were not met. Currently residing at her parental home, the woman revealed that her husband recently visited her, instigated an altercation, and demanded a Scorpio car as dowry. When his demand was rejected, he allegedly pronounced triple talaq. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone For Not Getting Sports Bike in Dowry in Lucknow.

The woman has sought legal action against her husband and in-laws for dowry harassment and the triple talaq incident. The police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to arrest the accused individuals.

