Khammam (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Lauding the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government for implementing pro-poor policies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that 25 crore people were taken out of poverty in the last 10 years.

He was holding a roadshow in Telangana's Khammam on Friday. Citing the decision to put a ban on Triple Talaq, Singh vowed that the BJP government will implement Uniform Civil Code in its next term.

Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh said, "Former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi kept on talking about eradicating poverty, but no one was able to do that. Only PM Modi was able to take out 25 crore people above the poverty line."

He further said that BJP will stand for women from all communities if any torture is inflicted upon them.

"When we said we will end Triple Talaq, some people said how can you interfere in others' religion. Be it a Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jew, or any other community, their women are our mother, sister and daughter. If someone commits atrocities against them, whether we stay in power or not, we will stand with them," the Defence Minister said.

"This time we have promised that we will implement Uniform Civil Code. Even in progressive Islamic nations, there is no provision of different personal laws. So, why shouldn't UCC be implemented in India. We will implement it," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM further emphasized that India's global stature has risen in the last 10 years and it is the fastest growing economy in the world.

"Today, India's global status has risen. Earlier, when India gave its opinion, it wasn't taken as seriously as it should have been. But, now when India says anything in international platform, the whole world listens to it carefully," Singh said.

"The country stood at 11th position in the largest economies in the world. PM Modi has brought it to fifth position. The international organisations, economists are now saying that India is the world's fastest growing economy and it will become world's third largest economy by 2027," he further added.

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 13. The counting will be held on June 4.

In 2019, Bharath Rashtra Samithi (which was Telangana Rashtra Samithi at that time) won nine seats in Telangana. BJP and Congress won four and three seats respectively. AIMIM won the Hyderabad seat, which he has been representing since 2004.

Notably, the general elections come on the backdrop of recent assembly polls in the state in which Congress pulled off a victory under the leadership of Revanth Reddy ending the over nine-years rule of BRS in the state. (ANI)

