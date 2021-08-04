Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of building quality infrastructure in the union territory for the coming generations.

“I am deeply grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for his vision of building quality infrastructure in J&K for the coming generations. The UT has recently witnessed a phase of unprecedented progress in Road connectivity projects among others,” the LG said on his official Twitter handle.

He also expressed gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“The completion of the new 8.5 km tunnel between Quazigund & Banihal shall ensure all-weather connectivity between Jammu-Srinagar, besides giving a major fillip to economic activity in the region. I am also thankful to Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for his constant support,” Sinha said.

The construction work of the 8.5 km all-weather tunnel connecting Qazigund and Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir has been completed and it is open for trial, Gadkari said on Wednesday.

