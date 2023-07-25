New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Exchange ideas, sit together, and carry forward the legacy of Atal Ji and Advani Ji, are the messages given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister was addressing a press briefing in Parliament.

He said that PM Modi had called for celebrating and taking forward the NDA with great will and confidence on the completion of its 25 years.

The Union Minister said that the party's parliamentary meeting began with paying tributes to RSS ideologue Madan Das Devi, who passed away on Monday, and three late MPs including Girish Bapat, and Rattan Lal Kataria, who passed away earlier this year.

"PM Modi said that it is the 25th year of NDA and that the alliance is the legacy of senior BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. We have to celebrate it. The Prime Minister has also called for suggestions ranging from holding meetings to exchanging ideas to celebrate and take forward the NDA with great will and confidence," the Union Minister told reporters.

He went on to add that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exuded confidence that in the third term of BJP-led NDA at the Centre, the country will reach third rank among the largest economies.

"When we came into power in 2014, we were in 10th rank, and in the second term we reached fifth rank, (today) PM Modi said that we will be the third largest economy during our third term," the Union Minister said.

Responding to opposition parties' plan of bringing a no-confidence motion against the government during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, Joshi said, "During our first term also they (Opposition) brought a no-confidence motion against us and in 2019 our seats increased from 282 to 303. Let them bring a no-confidence motion this time also and we will win more than 350 seats."

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Opposition over the continued disruptions and ruckus in Parliament over the Manipur issue, claiming that their conduct suggests that they have decided to remain in the Opposition.

Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "From the Opposition's conduct, it seems that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. We have to work in the interest of the public and move forward."

He added that India's image has been elevated before the world and the BJP will keep putting in the hard yards in this direction.

"Today, India's image before the world has improved significantly and we are committed to keep working in this direction," PM Modi added at the BJP meeting.

He further said that the government, under his leadership, will work to make India a 'developed nation' by the end of the 'Amrit Kaal' — 2047.

"By 2047, we will make India a developed country," he said.

Also lashing out at the Opposition, senior BJP leader and former Union minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was poised to return to power in 2024.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Prasad said, "We are well on course to return to power in 2024. The country has set high hopes on us and the Opposition alliance knows it is not coming to power. This sad and tired Opposition will disintegrate further."

The former Union minister informed further that PM Modi, during his address at the BJP meet, also took a dig at the Opposition over the name I.N.D.I.A.

"PM Modi said like the East India Company, the Indian National Congress was also founded by a foreigner. He said even the Indian Mujahideen and People's Front of India (PFI) have the word India in them," Prasad, the former Law Minister, said. (ANI)

