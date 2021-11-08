PM Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/Twitter/President of India)

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the President of India.

Prior to this meeting, President conferred Padma awards to 119 Padma Awardees today at the 2020 Civil Investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 are conferred with the honour posthumously and one is a transgender awardee. (ANI)

