Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's offices are closely monitoring the restoration of the valley bridge connecting Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib, which was destroyed by falling boulders a few days ago.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari stated, "The valley bridge connecting Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib was destroyed due to falling boulders a few days ago. The Prime Minister and Chief Minister's offices are continuously monitoring the situation. A pedestrian bridge has been constructed to facilitate the movement of villagers from Pulna village."

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Temple Vandalised in US: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Desecrated With 'Anti-India' Graffiti in California (See Pics).

He added that the Public Works Department (PWD) has begun constructing a 45-meter-long valley bridge. The bridge will have a width of 4.25 meters to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

"The pilgrimage to Shri Hemkund Sahib is set to begin on May 25. Before that, food supplies will be transported to Hemkund Sahib, and the valley bridge will be completed within 20 days to ensure a smooth journey for pilgrims," Tiwari said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Hires Contract Killers To Murder Wife, Her Lover; Ends Up Losing His Son to Them After Dispute Over Advance Payment.

A motor bridge connecting Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers National Park collapsed on Wednesday due to a massive landslide. The landslide, triggered by boulders tumbling down the hillside near Govind Ghat in Chamoli, caused significant disruption to the region's connectivity.

Earlier, the construction of a temporary bridge on the Alaknanda River at Govind Ghat was successfully completed in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

The bridge has been constructed from Pulna village to Hemkund Sahib on the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Recently, the bridge on the Alaknanda River was damaged due to a landslide, blocking the route to Pulna village and Hemkund Sahib.

Due to this, the local residents were facing great difficulties in commuting.In view of the seriousness of the situation, the work was done promptly on the instructions of the Chief Minister, as a result of which the construction of the temporary bridge was completed quickly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)