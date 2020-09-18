New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti and said the latter was passionate about empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society.

"Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti was a dedicated Karyakarta who worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"He was passionate about empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.

Gasti passed away on Thursday evening at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after being diagnosed with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, hospital authorities said.

"Ashok Gasti, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, who was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on September 2, and diagnosed with severe COVID-19 pneumonia passed away at 10:31 pm. He was 55 years old," said Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director. (ANI)

