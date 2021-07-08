New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Condoling the death of veteran Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he played a pivotal role in the state and served its people.

The 87-year-old Singh died in Shimla early Thursday after a prolonged illness.

A nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh chief minister for six times.

Paying tributes Modi said, "Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

