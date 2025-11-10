New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Amit Shah, Takes Stock of Situation After Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Kills 8.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1987916178761929113?s=20

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Explodes Near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station; Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

"The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1987917220522168681?s=20

The Union Home Minister has reached Lok Nayak Hospital, where the injured are receiving treatment. He took stock of the situation and held a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and a team of doctors.

Delhi Police's Crime team and NSG have reached the spot and begun an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, killing eight people while injuring seven others, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)