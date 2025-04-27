New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow on Sunday over the tragic bus accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, which claimed several lives.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM"

The bus accident in Mandsaur led to the loss of 10 lives, including a brave jawan who succumbed while performing rescue operations, said an official.

Mandsaur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh shared details about the incident and said, "There were 13 passengers inside the vehicle. We received information that 10 people lost their lives."

"9 passengers travelling in the van died, while a brave jawan from the village who was carrying out a rescue operation also lost his life. A total of 10 people have died, and 3 others were rescued alive," said the DIG.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda told ANI, "SP, Collector, DIG, all are present here. The locals here are also working hard. Everyone is carrying out the rescue efforts on the spot. Children who have been sent to the hospital could survive. When it comes to the rest of them, the chances are very low."

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

