New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh.

At least four people died and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku in Visakhapatnam district, police said.

In his condolences message, Modi said, "Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon."

