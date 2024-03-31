New Delhi, March 31: Condoling the loss of lives in a storm that wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it.

Four people died and more than 100 were injured as a sudden storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district on Sunday. Several hutments and houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied with hail struck most parts of the district. West Bengal: Four Killed, Over 100 Injured As Storm Hits Jalpaiguri; Governor CV Ananda Bose, CM Mamata Banerjee To Visit Affected Areas (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Storm

My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains. I would also urge all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024

In a post on X, Modi said, "My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones." West Bengal: Four Killed, 70 Injured As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Jalpaiguri; Several Houses Damaged.

Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains, the prime minister said. "I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected,” he said.

