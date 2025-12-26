Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over passing of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, saying that he will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura's progress and commitment to numerous social causes.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with his family and admirers.

"Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura's progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," said PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, took to X to share his condolences.

"The demise of Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is deeply saddening. A committed leader who dedicated several years of his life to public service, Sen Ji's passing away is a grave loss to the state's political arena. My thoughts are with his bereaved family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he expressed.

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen passed away on Friday morning. He had been receiving treatment for several months at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to a prolonged illness. Initially a Congress leader in Tripura, Sen later joined the BJP and had been serving as the 11th Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly since June 21, 2018. He was a four-time MLA from the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura district.

Several leaders across the country mourned the passing of Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Sen's untimely passing is an irreplaceable loss for the people of the state.

"I am deeply grieved by the demise of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Mr. Biswabandhu Sen. His untimely passing is an irreplaceable loss for the people of the state. I express my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and followers. I pray to the Almighty God for the eternal peace of the departed soul and that his family may find strength to overcome this difficult time," said CM Saha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, remembering the late Tripura Assembly speaker, said that Biswa Bandhu Sen will be remembered for his selfless service to the people.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen ji, Hon'ble Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, he will be remembered for his selfless service to the people. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" said Birla.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra remembered Biswa Bandhu Sen saying he played a key role in building and strengthening the party at the grassroots level and was deeply committed to public service and welfare.

"The passing away of Biswa Bandhu Sen ji, Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, is deeply saddening. Through decades of dedicated public life, he played an important role in building and strengthening the BJP at the grassroots, while remaining firmly committed to jan seva and public welfare. His demise is an irreparable loss to the party, to Tripura, and to public life beyond. Prayers for peace to his departed soul and strength to his family, supporters and well-wishers to bear this loss. Om Shanti!," said Patra. (ANI)

