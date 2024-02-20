Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the Campus Development Project of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad via video conference.

The Campus Development Project includes key buildings such as the International Guest House, Convention Centre, Technology Incubation Park, Knowledge Centre, Sports and Cultural Complex, Students' Hostels, and various academic and administrative buildings, collectively valued at Rs 1,089 crore, a release from IIT Hyderabad said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, IITH Board of Governors Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy and IITH Director Prof B S Murty were among the dignitaries who spoke at the event.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) was established in Sangareddy district in 2008.

