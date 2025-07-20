New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning lauded the efforts to document the beauty of Kutch in Gujarat, while encouraging other motorcyclists to visit the salt marsh desert.

Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu of TVS Motor Company met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. The PM commended them for the effort to chronicle the beauty of Kutch and also encouraged motorcyclists to go there.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Glad to have met Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu. I commend them for the effort to chronicle the beauty of Kutch and also encourage motorcyclists to go there," PM Modi posed on X.

He was responding to a post by TVS Motor Company on X.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes Western Ghats in State; Orange Alert Issued for Nilgiris, Coimbatore Districts.

During their meeting, Srinivasan and Venu presented the Prime Minister with the TVSM x Rann Utsav 2025 Coffee Table Book.

"In February this year, TVS Motor Company, in partnership with Gujarat Tourism, curated an extraordinary motorcycling experience at Rann Utsav, showcasing the region's culture, landscapes, & heritage, inspired by PM Modi's vision to popularise Kutch as a tourist destination among the youth," TVS Motor Company posted on X.

"The Coffee Table Book captures Kutch's rich heritage and mesmerising landscapes. Made on the theme of 'Saari Muzaafiri', the book also captures the key spots and destinations in the Rann of Kutch region from dawn till dusk, which are a visual treat," it said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) handle posted on X, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

Sharing an X post about the meeting, CM Yogi wrote, "I had the honour of meeting the world's most popular leader, the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, in New Delhi today and received his warm guidance. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister ji for granting me his valuable time!"

Sharing visuals of his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah at his residence, CM Yogi wrote, "Today, I had a courtesy meeting with the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. Heartfelt gratitude for providing your valuable time!" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)