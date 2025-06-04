New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Following the tragic stampede that claimed several lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic IPL 2025 title win celebration at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as "absolutely heartrending".

In a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister extended his thoughts to the families of the deceased while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM Narendra Modi," PMO stated on X.

Following the incident, senior Congress leader and member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, BK Hariprasad, confirmed that more than 11 people had died during the stampede.

"The incident in which more than 11 people, including women, died in a stampede during the RCB cricket team's victory parade in Bengaluru is extremely shocking and regrettable. The condition of some of the injured in the stampede is serious, and the government should take immediate action to provide them with appropriate treatment. My condolences to the deceased and my condolences to their families," he stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the allies in the opposition have slammed the Congress-led Karnataka Government over the incident and deaths caused, calling it a "state-sponsored criminal negligence and murder."

BJP's National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, demanded the resignations of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and the Home Minister over the incident.

He further criticised the government's insensitivity for continuing celebrations despite the deaths, highlighting their lack of accountability.

"Today, what we have witnessed in Bengaluru outside Chinnaswamy Stadium is not just a tragic incident where innocent and precious lives have been lost. It is a state-sponsored criminal negligence and a state-sponsored murder. Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the Home Minister are directly responsible. They should resign. On the one hand, people have died, and you are continuing with the celebration... This is your sensitivity. Congress speaks a lot, but it had nothing to say today... People were being carried on arms... The Congress government is responsible, and these three people should resign," Poonawalla said.

JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy also issued a strongly worded statement condemning the administration for the lives lost.

"What was meant to be a grand celebration of RCB's long-awaited victory turned into chaos, tragedy, and loss of innocent lives. The massive turnout was expected, yet the State Government showed zero preparedness. No proper planning, no crowd management, no safety protocols -- just a desperate rush to take credit," he said.

The tragic event has now cast a shadow over RCB's much-celebrated IPL win, where they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS), ending their long wait for a maiden title as they won the match by six runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (ANI)

