New Delhi, January 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of noted industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal, remembering him as a man who "distinguished himself" in the world of industry, and was "very passionate about Indian culture." PM Modi took to X to pay his condolences, saying, "Shri Mohan Lal Mittal Ji distinguished himself in the world of industry. At the same time, he was very passionate about Indian culture. He supported various philanthropic efforts, reflecting his passion for societal progress. Pained by his passing. I will cherish our various interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also remembered the industrialist and spoke about his notable contributions. "Saddened by the demise of Shri Mohan Lal Mittal ji. A distinguished industrialist, he made notable contributions to the world of enterprise by laying the foundation of a powerful business legacy. His resilience and philanthropic activities will continue to inspire generations. Condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!", Goyal posted on X. Khaleda Zia Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of BNP Leader, Says Her Contributions to India-Bangladesh Relations Will Always Be Remembered.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended an event that marked 10 years of StartUp India at Bharat Mandapam and highlighted that the Startup India initiative has turned into a major revolution over the past decade, helping India emerge as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. Swaraj Kaushal Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of Senior Lawyer and Husband of Sushma Swaraj.

Addressing the programme, he said, "Remember, what the situation was like 10 years ago... There was no scope for individual effort and innovation at all. We challenged those circumstances, we launched Startup India, and we gave the youth an open sky, and today the result is in front of us. In just 10 years, the Startup India mission has become a revolution. India is today the world's third-largest startup ecosystem."The Prime Minister praised young innovators on the completion of 10 years of the Startup India initiative, calling the journey a celebration of thousands of dreams turning into reality.

