New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, in which 13 people were killed and 14 others injured.

Prime Minister Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi."

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 13 deceased in the road accident at Saragaon. An ex gratia of Rs 50,000 each will also be given to the injured.

"The news of 13 people dying and 14 people getting injured in the horrific road accident in Kharora is extremely sad. Instructions have been given to the officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. In this hour of crisis, the Chhattisgarh government stands with the families of the deceased. The state government has approved compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured," CM Sai posted on X.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao condoled the demise of the 13 individuals who lost their lives in the road accident, calling it a "tragic incident."

Deputy Chief Minister Sao assured that the incident will be investigated, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

"13 people have died in a road accident. It is a tragic incident. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. The incident will be investigated, and strict action will be taken against the culprit...The affected families will be given all the requisite help," Arun Sao said.

On Sunday, 13 individuals lost their lives and 14 others were injured after a truck collided with a trailer near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told ANI, "Some people from the village Chataud had gone to a different village to attend a function...They were returning to their place when their vehicle collided with a truck. Many people got injured in the incident. A total of 13 people died and 14 people got injured in the incident," Umed Singh said. (ANI)

