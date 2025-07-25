New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the "tragic" and "deeply saddening" incident of roof collapse at a school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar in which at least three children lost their lives.

The Prime Minister in a message also said that his prayers are with the recovery of those injured.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) wrote, "The mishap at a school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."

At least three students died and several others were injured after the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday, officials said.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Budania and the District Collector rushed to the site following the incident.

SP Amit Kumar said in a statement, "Three to four students died as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapsed. Many students were injured."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident.In a post on social media platform X, Gehlot wrote, "In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

