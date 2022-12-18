New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Benjamin Netanyahu and those celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Netanyahu is the prime minister-elect of Israel.

Also Read | #Hyderabad: Narender Reddy, Seethakka, Vijay Rama Rao, Erra Shekhar, and Others Said They … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Modi tweeted, "Hanukkah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, friends in Israel, and those celebrating this festival of lights around the world. Chag Sameach."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)