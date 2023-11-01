New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended wishes to the people of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana on their formation day.

PM Modi in a series of posts on X, wished the people on the occasion and appreciated these states for their contributions to the country's development.

"My heartiest greetings to all the people of Haryana on the State's Foundation Day. This state has always made significant contributions to the country in major sectors like agriculture and defence. The youth here are also hoisting their flag in the world of innovation. I wish that this state continues to create new records on every parameter of development," PM Modi said in one of the posts.

"My heartiest wishes to all the people of Madhya Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. Madhya Pradesh, which is reaching new heights of development every day, is making an important contribution to realizing the country's resolutions in Amritkaal. I wish that this state continues to move forward on the path of progress," he said in another post.

In separate posts, PM Modi said, "Many best wishes to all our brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh on the State Foundation Day. The vibrancy of the people here makes it a special state. Our tribal communities have a very important contribution to enriching the culture of this state. The glorious tradition and cultural heritage of the state attract everyone. I wish for a bright future for Chhattisgarh, full of natural and cultural splendour."

Wishing Kerala and Karnataka in their respective native languages, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings on the special occasion of Kerala Piravi. Known for their diligence and the rich tapestry of their cultural heritage, the people of Kerala embody resilience and determination. May they always be touched by success and continue to inspire with their accomplishments."

"On this Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of Karnataka - a cradle of ancient innovation and modern enterprise. Its people, a blend of warmth and wisdom, fuel the state's relentless march towards greatness. May Karnataka continue to thrive, innovate and inspire," his post read.

Also, in a post in Telugu, PM Modi extended wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh and said, "On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state. With their exceptional talent, unwavering resolve and steadfast perseverance, the people of AP have etched their mark across diverse domains of excellence. I pray for their continued prosperity and success."

Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are observing their Foundation Day today.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into being in 1956 while Haryana was formed in 1966 and Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956, by integrating Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar. On November 1, 1956, Andhra Pradesh was formed by bringing together all Telugu-speaking regions of Hyderabad.

Karnataka was founded on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day on November 1, 1956, after the passing of the State Reorganisation Act. Karnataka was formed when all Kannada-speaking regions of India were merged to form a single state. However, the state had to be renamed Karnataka on November 1, 1973. It was originally known as Mysore State.

The State of Madhya Pradesh was formed by merging the erstwhile Central Provinces CP & Berar, Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal.

November 1 is celebrated as Chhattisgarh Foundation Day since 2000. Earlier, Chhattisgarh was a part of Madhya Pradesh.

On this day, in 1966, the state of Haryana was carved out of Punjab while Punjab Day is also celebrated across the state on November 1 marking the formation of the state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966). (ANI)

