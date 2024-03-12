Visakhapatnam ( Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off two more Vande Bharat Express trains from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam via video conferencing.

The two new trains operate between Visakhapatnam-Puri and Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad. With this, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains operational from Visakhapatnam has become three.

Also Read | Mumbai: Crocodile Ventures out of Powai Lake, Then Returns; Creates Panic Among Some Onlookers.

During the occasion, PM Modi also inaugurated completed portions of railway line doubling projects and other infrastructural developments, which will enhance train connectivity and contribute to the overall development of the region, according to an official statement.

The two trains are among the 10 high-speed Vande Bharat trains flagged off by PM Modi on Tuesday

Also Read | Kolhapur Shocker: Woman Bitten by Stray Dog in February Dies of Rabies Three Days After Completing Anti-Rabies Vaccination Course.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off 10 high-speed Vande Bharat trains across the country from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In a major boost to the Railway infrastructure, connectivity and the petrochemicals sector, the Prime Minister visited DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad laid the foundation stone and dedicated a slew of railway and Petrochemicals projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; the Phaltan - Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicated to the nation two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC's Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.

He also flagged off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.He dedicated to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations. These Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

The Prime Minister also dedicated 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the Nation. These terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections. This upgrade will enhance the safety and efficiency of train operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)