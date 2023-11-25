New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew on a twin-seater trainer LCA Tejas aircraft, India's defence expert Praful Bakshi said on Saturday that when a Prime Minister flies on a fighter aircraft, it motivates the youth of the entire nation.

"When a Prime Minister takes a ride on a fighter aircraft, not only does it empower the air force, but it also motivates the youth of the nation. It is our Prime Minister who does everything with full concentration, keeping the nation in focus," Bakshi told ANI.

"Now, our 'Tejas' is in demand across the globe. Earlier, we talked of importing aircraft, but today, we are capable of exporting the same. All countries are now reckoning that the power of self-reliance in India is unbeatable. In the future, we will build more advanced aircraft," he added.

Asserting that there will be no "looking back" for India, Praful Bakshi said, "India will not be looking back now. It is now disconcerting for our neighbouring countries, like China and Pakistan. They are wondering how India is infused with such spirits."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew in a twin-seater trainer LCA aircraft that was delivered to the Indian Air Force by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited last month.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) twin-seater trainer version aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru on October 4.

The sortie of the Prime Minister was being looked after by the Indian Air Force, which currently has two squadrons of these planes.

The IAF has already placed orders for 83 new LCAs, which are now named 'LCA Mark 1A.'

The Prime Minister took to social media platform X to share his experience of taking a sortie of the Tejas fighter.

"Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

The other trainer aircraft was also in the air when the PM was airborne in the indigenous fighter aircraft. (ANI)

