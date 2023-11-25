Hyderabad, November 25: Though the TRS changed its name to BRS and UPA renamed itself as INDIA alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said their corruption and misrule can never be changed. Addressing an election rally at Kamareddy in Telangana, he said the commonality between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress is that they adopt all types of tricks to betray people. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Joins Folk Dancers on Congress Campaign Song ‘Moodu Rangula Janda’ in Khammam (Watch Videos)

"Suddenly, the TRS is made BRS. This year itself, UPA has been made INDIA alliance. People of the country understand these tricks well," he said. "By changing name, their corruption, misrule and history of vote bank politics can never be changed. Truth is, in many states in the country, people have evicted the Congress for decades," he said. The prime minister expressed confidence that people would dislodge the BRS from power in the November 30 assembly polls. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: People Are Tired of KCR’s Appeasement Politics, Says Amit Shah Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video)

PM Modi Addressing a Rally in Kamareddy

Telangana is set to bless the BJP in record numbers. People connect with our development agenda. Addressing a massive rally in Kamareddy. https://t.co/lNCkqWdenc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023

People want liberation from the BRS, Congress and the wind is in favour of the BJP, he said. Modi also said the BJP's manifesto in the state is a symbol of aspirations of the poor, farmers, Dalits, backward. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP's Venkataramana Reddy are contesting from Kamareddy.