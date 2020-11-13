Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Speaking at grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) ceremony organised by the Uttar Pradesh government at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the desire of devotees from across the world by initiating the construction of Ram Temple.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the construction of Ram Temple possible even during the pandemic. We are thankful to him for fulfilling Ayodhya's dream," he added.

Also Read | Bihar Congress Legislature Party Asks Interim President Sonia Gandhi to Elect New Leader.

For many generations, everyone had the same desire in mind that, if we could see the construction work of Lord Sri Rama's grand temple, then their birth and life would be blessed. That dream has become a reality because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the Chief Minister.

He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state and all devotees and said the world is seeing the fulfillment of the five-century resolve through Prime Minister's inspiration, guidance, and strategy.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Allowed to Use Services.

"The year is important because the world is in upheaval because of COVID-19. India is also dealing with it, but despite that the strength with which the country is working under the leadership of Modi ji is commendable...Following all COVID-19 protocols, He gave his time and came to Ayodhya during the pandemic to initiate the construction of Ram Temple, and gave a clear message about his vision of 'Ram Rajya'," the Adityanath added.

He added that whenever he came to Ayodhya earlier for development works, people always asked him to not talk about work, but construct the Ram Temple.

"In past whenever I came to Ayodhya, people said 'kaam ki baat mat karo, Ayodhya main Ram mandir ka nirman karo. Today, Modi ji has fulfilled that dreams of the people," he stated.

Adityanath along with Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the `Deepotsav by lighting a `diya at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and offering prayers on Friday afternoon.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya has set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)