New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on statehood Day, highlighting the state's rich traditions, cultural heritage, and the humility and diligence of its people.

He also prayed for a bright and prosperous future for all families in the state.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 15, 2026: LIC, ICICI Prudential, Just Dial Among Shares Likely To Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt greetings of Himachal Day to all the residents of Himachal. This sacred land of the gods holds a special identity due to its rich traditions, unparalleled cultural heritage, and the diligence, sense of duty, and humility of the people here. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for a bright future for all the families of the state."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2044235207780569138?s=20

Also Read | Amravati Shocker: Mohammad Ayaz Arrested for Allegedly Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Recording 350 Obscene Videos for Blackmail in Maharashtra.

Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15 every year. It was on this day in 1948 that the state of Himachal Pradesh came into existence.

On December 18, 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by the Parliament, and the new state came into being on January 25, 1971. Himachal then became the eighteenth state of the Indian Union. This event is marked by the public holiday of Statehood Day in Himachal Pradesh on January 25th, every year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka on April 15.

At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the official release from the Prime Minister's Office.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also jointly release the book titled "Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram" along with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda ji.

Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math. Constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the Mandira stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer. The Mandira is envisioned not only as a place of reverence but also as a source of inspiration for future generations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)