New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year.

Modi said in a tweet, "Warmest wishes to Prime Minister @naftalibennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today."

