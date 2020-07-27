New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, praying for his long and healthy life.

Thackeray was born in 1960.

"Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji's long and healthy life," the prime minister tweeted.

