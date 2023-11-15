New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's formation day and said it is known for its tribal population's bravery, valour and pride besides its mineral riches.

"My family members from Jharkhand have made significant contribution to the country's progress," he said on X, wishing the eastern state a bright future.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Jharkhand on Tuesday evening. He will launch a Rs 24,000-crore scheme for the welfare of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups on Wednesday.

The scheme is being launched to mark the birth anniversary of revered tribal warrior Birsa Munda. The day is also celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Modi also paid tributes to the iconic personality in a post on X.

