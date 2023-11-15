National Press Day 2023 will be commemorated on November 16. This annual celebration focuses on highlighting the importance of a just, unbiased and independent reporting body. The celebration of National Press Day offers the perfect stage to talk about the power and responsibilities of the press and journalistic integrities. National Press Day 2023 celebrates the anniversary of the functioning of the Press Council of India. As we prepare to celebrate National Press Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about the significance of this observance, how to celebrate National Press Day and more. Who Is The Chairman of the Press Council of India & Other FAQs Related to The Day That Commemorates Freedom of Press in India.

When is National Press Day 2023?

National Press Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 16. This annual commemoration marks the anniversary of the day that the Press Council of India started functioning. While the Press Council was established on July 4, 1966, it became operational on November 16, 1966. This day, therefore, personifies a responsible and free press in the country. Powerful Quotes And Thoughts to Inspire Budding Journalists In Every Form of Media.

Significance of National Press Day

The Press has a crucial responsibility towards truth, justice and unbiased reporting. The pillars of journalism that build integrity and trust for the press are deliberated, discussed and debated on National Press Day. The celebration of National Press Day also serves as an opportunity for people to understand the core principle of journalism and the beliefs of the Press Council of India. Since the media is one of the most significant pillars of democracy, the celebration becomes extremely important in ensuring the smooth running of a democracy.

History is proof that media and news hold immense power in setting narratives and reporting the different sides of a single story. And on the occasion of National Press Day, these nuanced takes are discussed. People also take this opportunity to celebrate the select journalists who continue to uphold the strong beliefs they hold.

