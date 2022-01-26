The Constitution of India was drafted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. Since then, Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) is celebrated in India on January 26. As you celebrate India Republic Day 2022 or 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, we at LatestLY have compiled Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp messages, Happy Republic Day 2022 GIF Images, Gantantra Diwas HD wallpapers and SMS to send to near and dear ones celebrating the national holiday. Republic Day Images & Gantantra Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Republic Day 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Patriotic Quotes and Greetings.

The president of the country distributes Padma awards which are the second-highest civilian awards in India after Bharat Ratna, on the eve of Republic Day. Padma Vibhushan is given for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service. People wish each other by sending them messages saying Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy 73rd Republic Day! Today, Let’s Remember the Heroes of India Who Sacrificed Their Lives To Give Us Freedom.

Happy Republic Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This 73rd Republic Day, Let Us Resolve To Keep India Clean and Green. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May There Be Peace and Prosperity for All Indians. Happy Republic Day 2022.

Happy Republic Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Proud That You Live in a Country That Has Such a Rich History and Heritage. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom of Thought, Strength in Our Convictions and Pride in Our Heritage. Let’s Salute Our Brave. Happy Republic Day!

The celebrations of Republic Day start with a Republic Day parade organised by the Ministry of Defence, which showcases the defence capabilities, cultural and social heritage of India. Along with the parade, there are processions that represent different states and their culture. It’s a beautiful and colourful experience. Here you can download WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy 73rd Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day 2022 GIF Greetings

Happy Republic Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Constitution Is Not a Mere Lawyer’s Document, It Is a Vehicle of Life, and Its Spirit Is Always the Spirit of Age.” – BR Ambedkar.

Happy Republic Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Nation Can Be Built Strong Only When All the Citizens Stand United and Contribute Towards It. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy 73rd Republic Day! Today, Let’s Remember the Heroes of India Who Sacrificed Their Lives To Give Us Freedom.

The Constitution of India is the supreme law. It is the longest constitution with 395 articles and 12 schedules. Originally it consisted of 395 articles arranged under 22 parts and eight schedules.

Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Images With Patriotic Quotes for Gantantra Diwas

Celebrate the day when the Indian constitution came into effect by sending WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook messages, HD wallpapers and SMS to your loved ones to wish them Happy Republic Day 2022. We wish everyone Happy Republic Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2022 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).