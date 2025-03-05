New Delhi, March 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the contribution of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, and said he was staunchly committed to democratic ideals. Biju Patnaik, who was born on this day in 1916, was a two-time chief minister of Odisha.

"Remembering Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. We fondly recall his contribution towards Odisha's development and empowering people," Modi said in a post on X. Biju Patnaik's Birth Anniversary No Longer Be Celebrated As Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5, Says Odisha Government.

PM Modi Hails Biju Patnaik's Contribution on His Birth Anniversary

Remembering Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. We fondly recall his contribution towards Odisha’s development and empowering people. He was also staunchly committed to democratic ideals, strongly opposing the Emergency. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2025

"He was also staunchly committed to democratic ideals, strongly opposing the Emergency," the prime minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)